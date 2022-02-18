Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,439.88

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,439.88 and last traded at $1,443.38, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,462.58.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,615.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,789.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

