CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.78.

CAE opened at C$32.78 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$29.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 74.16.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.