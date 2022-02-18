California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

