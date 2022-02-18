California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,619.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

ABNB opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.58 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

