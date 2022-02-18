California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.