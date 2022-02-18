California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,784 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,435 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

