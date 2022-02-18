California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $252.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.57 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

