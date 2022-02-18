Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

