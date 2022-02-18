Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$91.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.85.

TSE:IAG traded down C$1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$79.41. 118,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,448. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$63.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.77.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

