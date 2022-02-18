Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $40.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 262.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,480 shares of company stock worth $909,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

