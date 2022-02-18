Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CM. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.42.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$160.78 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$114.27 and a 1 year high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.3300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.