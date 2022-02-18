Canon Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canon in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $2.22 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

