Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Ramesh Murthy Sells 2,459 Shares

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $15,172.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $6.02 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canoo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Canoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOEV. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

