Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 265,116 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $59,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.17 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,241. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

