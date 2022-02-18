Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Graham were worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Graham by 33.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graham by 21.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham by 16.2% during the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $595.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.28 and its 200 day moving average is $601.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.