Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,895,866 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895,866 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 254,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

