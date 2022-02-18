Capital Research Global Investors Sells 485,360 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $44,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.