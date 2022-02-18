Capital World Investors Buys 1,380,400 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,400 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in SLM were worth $52,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

