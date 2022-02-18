Capital World Investors Has $44.52 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $44,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 216,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 214,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.