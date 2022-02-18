Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 4,314,170 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,314,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

