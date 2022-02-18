Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Interface worth $71,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TILE stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

