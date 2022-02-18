Capital World Investors Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $38,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

