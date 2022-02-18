Capital World Investors Sells 139,317 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Denbury were worth $111,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

DEN opened at $66.56 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

