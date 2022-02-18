Capula Management Ltd Invests $155,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 443,410 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

