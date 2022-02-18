Capula Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

