Capula Management Ltd Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $138.99 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.96 and a 12-month high of $144.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

