Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

