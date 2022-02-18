CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.00. CareCloud shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 24,622 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get CareCloud alerts:

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.