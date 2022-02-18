CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.00. CareCloud shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 24,622 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
About CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
