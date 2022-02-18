Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$234.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$179.97. 27,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$184.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$155.42 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

