Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

