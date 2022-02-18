Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce $410.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.61 million to $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $351.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

