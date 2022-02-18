Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.