Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 260,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,769. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

