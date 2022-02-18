CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,229 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CAT)
