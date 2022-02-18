Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.30.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

