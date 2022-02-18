Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 571,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,340. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

