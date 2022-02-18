CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.