Centiva Capital LP Has $554,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,695,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

