Centiva Capital LP Invests $660,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of CHK opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

