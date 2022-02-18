Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.46 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.