Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 373 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,509.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,576.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,740.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

