Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,112. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBR. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

