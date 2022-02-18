Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

CDAY stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. 43,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.