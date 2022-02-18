Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3,691.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 67.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $581,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

CHNG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 34,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

