Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $291.72. 6,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.