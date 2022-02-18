Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NYSE CRL opened at $291.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.00. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

