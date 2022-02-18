Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

