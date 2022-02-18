Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $42.85. 28,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 131,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

