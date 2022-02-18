Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

