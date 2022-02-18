Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,400,431. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $351,440.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.